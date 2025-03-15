Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Dollar General updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.100-5.800 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $5.10-5.80 EPS.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

