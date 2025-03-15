Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$42.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$33.37 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Keyera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.77.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.