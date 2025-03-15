Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.6% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $264.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.