Madison Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,761,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

