Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

