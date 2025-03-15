Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TEI opened at $5.50 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
