Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $92.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

