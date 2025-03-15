Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 202,607 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.