Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Drops By 72.1%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Socket Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Socket Mobile worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

