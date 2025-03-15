InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 216.9% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 216.9% from the February 13th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCX stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.82.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.