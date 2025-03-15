Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 13,542 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 509,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $122,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.