Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE opened at $171.28 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

