Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $348.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.65 and a 200-day moving average of $379.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

