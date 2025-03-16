Brandes Investment Partners LP Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $1,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

