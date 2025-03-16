HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,001 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $22,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

