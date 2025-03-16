HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $31.92 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

