HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 468.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.