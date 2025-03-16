Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

