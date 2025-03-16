HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,672 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.