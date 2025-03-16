HighTower Advisors LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:PJUL opened at $40.30 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

