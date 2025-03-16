HighTower Advisors LLC Has $17.65 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

