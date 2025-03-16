HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF were worth $18,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 3,309.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

EVTR stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years.

