Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,939,000 after buying an additional 2,150,913 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 815,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after buying an additional 180,244 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $131.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

