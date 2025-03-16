CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,577,000 after buying an additional 549,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,073,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after buying an additional 261,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $39,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 270,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 4.20.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,186 shares of company stock worth $246,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

