Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $3,278,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

