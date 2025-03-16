Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

