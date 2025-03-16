Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574,185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after purchasing an additional 78,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,337,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

