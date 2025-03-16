Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,656 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $207,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,070,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,852,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,043.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 43,409 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $67.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

