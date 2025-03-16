Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,972 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $238,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $118.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $101.12 and a 12 month high of $139.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

