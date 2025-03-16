RS Crum Inc. Sells 120 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RS Crum Inc. cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $135.36.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.