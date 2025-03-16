Globeflex Capital L P Invests $137,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 246,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 827,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

TSN stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

