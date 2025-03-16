Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.