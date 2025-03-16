Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $54,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $327.63 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

