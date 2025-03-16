one8zero8 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,681,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,575. This trade represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,549. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

