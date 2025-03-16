iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 11.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

