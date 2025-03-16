Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Vertiv has increased its dividend payment by an average of 124.1% annually over the last three years. Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

