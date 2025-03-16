Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $146.37 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

