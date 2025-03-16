Avalon Trust Co Makes New $58,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $349,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.8 %

TOL opened at $104.92 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

