Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58,973 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $137,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock opened at $237.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

