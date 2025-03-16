Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 44.3% in February

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of HYI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
