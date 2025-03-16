Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 44.3% in February

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYI opened at $11.83 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

