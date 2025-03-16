Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210,992 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $70,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PAR Technology by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

PAR Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $58.54 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -234.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.