Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

