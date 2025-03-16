Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDXAY
Sodexo Trading Down 2.4 %
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sodexo
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.