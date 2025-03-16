Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Sodexo Trading Down 2.4 %

Sodexo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

