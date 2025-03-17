Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11), with a volume of 284025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.11).
Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £144.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.84.
About Augmentum Fintech
Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.
Their portfolio of 24 fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, Onfido, Grover and Cushon.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augmentum Fintech
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.