Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.64 ($0.03), with a volume of 11470538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of £164.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Seeing Machines

In other news, insider Kate Hill bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,926.58). Also, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £7,982,637.60 ($10,318,817.99). Company insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

