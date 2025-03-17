Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 6.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.54. Approximately 536,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,461,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $726.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $503,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,021. This trade represents a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,095 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 476,662 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,890 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

