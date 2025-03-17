iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 101,092 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,363 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 755,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,408. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

