Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Rises By 28.6%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptors ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIF. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.