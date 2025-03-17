Promising Airline Stocks To Research – March 17th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, RTX, United Airlines, Zscaler, Expedia Group, and Southwest Airlines are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of companies operating within the aviation sector, including commercial and regional airlines, that are traded publicly on stock exchanges. Their performance can be highly sensitive to factors like fuel prices, travel demand, regulatory changes, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,206,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,777,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.83. 1,242,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Zscaler stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.28. 520,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,445. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -800.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Expedia Group stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.01. 620,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,065. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,622. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

