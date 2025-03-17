National Bankshares Cuts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$4.15

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.30 to C$4.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.72.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,281. Denison Mines has a one year low of C$1.85 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

