BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.49. 85,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,726. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.