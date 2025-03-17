BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
NYSE MYD traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.49. 85,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,726. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
